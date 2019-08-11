Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM, (Danella), 87, of 1050 Carmel Drive in Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Marian Hall.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will then be held at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place at the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Pat was an elementary teacher in Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago and Butte, Mont., a secondary teacher in Mundelein, Ill., and Lincoln, Neb., and a substitute teacher in South Bend, Ind. She was a teaching and research assistant at the University of Notre Dame, and a sociology professor at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind.
She was born in Chicago on April 5, 1932, to Daniel and Mary A. Burg Robinson. She entered the BVM congregation on September 8, 1950, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1953, and final vows on July 16, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ellen Quinn and Jean (Richard) Payne; sisters-in-law, Barbara Robinson and Glenda Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Roland Schuck.
She is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Schuck and Grace (Joseph) Barney, of Illinois; a brother, Daniel Robinson of Indiana; a brother-in-law, Robert Quinn; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 68 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.