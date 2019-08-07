Mildred “Milly” Ann Conzett, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Friends may greet the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Msgr. James Miller will officiate along with Milly’s Godson, Deacon Mike Conzett from Omaha, Neb. Interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Milly was born in Dyersville, Iowa, on October 29, 1927, the daughter of Gerhard and Alma (Heming) Tegeler. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1945. She married Dale C. Conzett on November 26, 1949, in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on February 9, 1993. Milly attended Bayless Business College, and was employed by Dr. Anthony Pfohl during her early career. She later worked as a teller and trained new tellers for American Trust and Savings Bank for 20 years, before retiring in 1990.
She was a longtime member of the Church of the Nativity. In addition to raising six children and caring for her mother in her later years, Milly enjoyed traveling, the arts, volunteering at church, singing in the church and bank choirs, her involvement in Mothers’ Club and volunteering at Four Mounds. Milly and Dale were recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1992 for their service with the Iowa Department of Human Services in Dubuque.
Milly is survived by her children, Julie (Jerry Chase) Woodyard, of Dubuque, Lynn (Jim) Wacker, of Bellevue, Iowa, Nancy (Ron) Muecke, of Ankeny, Iowa, Jonathan (Julie) Conzett, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Amy (John) Carpenter, of Cody, Wyo.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ethel McCreedy, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Tegeler, of Dubuque, and Bernadette Tegeler, of Onalaska, Wis.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Darlene Conzett, of Dubuque.
In addition to her husband, Milly was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kathleen Ross; three sisters, Marie Tegeler, Clara Wall and Catherine Tegeler; and three brothers, Joe, Ralph and Leo Tegeler.
Her family will especially miss Milly’s quick wit and playful teasing, hospitality, generosity, deep-abiding faith and her great sense of style!
Milly’s family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Mercy 3W, Grand Meadows Dubuque, the Butler House and Hospice of Dubuque, for their exceptional and compassionate care.
Memorials may be directed to DuRide, Dubuque Hospice or the Dubuque Arts Council.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.