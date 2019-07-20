NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Rita J. Lansing, 84, of New Vienna, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with burial at the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Rita was born in Petersburg, Iowa, on March 6, 1935, the daughter of Hugo and Regina (Deutmeyer) Funke. She married Lawrence Lansing on October 1, 1958, in Dyersville. Together, they started farming near Earlville, Iowa, for six years, before moving to the farm north of New Vienna in 1965, where they still lived on that farm today. While on the farm, Rita was a homemaker who enjoyed being busy outside, quilting, baking and crocheting. She and her husband loved dancing and listening to polka music. Rita loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence; seven children, Randy (LuAnn) Lansing, of New Vienna, Barbara (Steve) Hermsen, of Bennett, Iowa, Elaine (Roger) Langel, of New Vienna, David (Becky) Lansing, of Worthington, Iowa, Joan (Brad) Cunningham, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Larry (Brenda) Lansing, of Cedar Rapids and Kim (Matt) Miller, of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Jason Lansing, Amy (Seve) Rodriguze, Adam Lansing, Josh (Brittany) Lansing, Chad Hermsen, Joy (Josh) Kessler, Justin Hermsen, Ashley (Andy) Aldridge, Tyler (Karen) Langel, Staci Langel (fiance Tyler Steger), Nicole (Wes) Marbach, Callie Lansing (fiance Chris Nurczyk), Jenna Lansing, Emily, Sarah and Michael Cunningham, Devin and Rilee Lansing, and Brooklyn, Blake and Bryson Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Verna Lee Digmann, Lois (Art) Kern, Theresa (Charlie) Schindler and Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann; in-laws, Karen Funke, Janet Funke, John Lansing and Donald (Diane) Lansing; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Regina Funke; a grandson, Ryan Langel; siblings, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke and Floyd Funke; parents-in-law, John and Margret Lansing; in-laws, Edward Digmann, Lois Lansing, Lavern Lansing, Anna Mae Lansing, and Glady (Lavern Lansing) (Purl Lake) Lansing-Lake; and five nieces and nephews.
