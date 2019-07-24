PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ruth Eastlick, age 83, of Platteville, Wis., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was born at home in Harrison Township on September 19, 1935, the daughter of Purl and Lillie (Stanton) Eastlick. Ruth went to the Cornelia and Poller Country Schools before going on to attend Southwest Opportunities Center for over 45 years. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Cornelia, Wis.
Ruth was an avid sports fan of the Platteville High School and UW-Platteville teams, and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. She loved her family, the Hillmen and the Platteville Pioneers.
Ruth is survived by her siblings, Dale (Cindy) Eastlick, Carolyn Woodward and Betty (Robert) Straight; a brother-in-law, Fred Charles; a sister-in-law, Karen Eastlick; two special ex-sisters-in-law, Joanne (Paul) Reese and Joan (John) Conners; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by five brothers, Earl, Leroy, Ralph, Lyle and Bernie Eastlick; a sister, Jean Charles; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Woodward; sisters-in-law, Ruby, Shirley and Jean Eastlick; her grandparents, Ernest and Sadie Stanton, and Clarence and Fannie Eastlick; a nephew, Todd Eastlick; and two nieces, Jill Clayton and Dani Crase.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Cornelia, with Reverend Zayna Thomley officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. No formal visitation service will be held.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Ruth Eastlick memorial fund has been established.
The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Platteville is entrusted with her services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.