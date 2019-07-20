GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Ralph B. Ploessl, 92, of Glen Haven, Wis., died July 17, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday July 22, 2019, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Glen Haven, where family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place at the Gockel Cemetery. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.