CASCADE, Iowa — Cornelius (Neal) L. Donovan, 90, formerly of rural Bernard, Iowa, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Family and friends may call from 2 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Fr. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Neal was born in Jackson County, Iowa, on February 18, 1929, to Richard and LuLu “Blanche” (Johnson) Donovan. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Jackson County.
Neal married Ellen Dunne of Andrew, Iowa, on November 18, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew. Following several moves, they purchased and occupied the original homesteaded Donovan family farm where they raised their nine children, farmed and resided for over 50 years.
He is survived by his nine children, Richard (Mary Lou), of Bernard, Tom, of Zwingle, Iowa, Connie, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Pat (Marty) Ryan, of Waterloo, Iowa, Nora (Lee), of Fort Worth, Texas, Jim (Linda), of Austin, Texas, Chris (Glen) Ehlinger, of Marion, Iowa, Kathy (Chris) Frerichs, of Cedar Rapids, and Susan, of Chicago, Ill. Neal is also survived by one sister, Lois Houselog, of Dubuque; a brother, Frank Donovan, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; brother-in law, Bill (Mary Jean) Dunne, formerly of Bernard; sisters-in-law, Jean Dunne, of Bellevue, Iowa, and Donna (Maury) Sturm, of Dubuque; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Ellen, in 2013; a sister, Donna Brenke; a brother, Gerald (Buzzy), and his wife, Joan; and one brother-in-law, Joe Dunne.
While Neal would describe himself first as a farmer, he was an accomplished auctioneer and real estate agent involving agriculture. The stories he would weave will forever be etched in many family and area residents’ minds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neal Donovan memorial fund.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Riverbend Retirement Community, Shady Rest Care Center and Dubuque County Hospice for their care and kindness.