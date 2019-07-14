DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Jane Moss, 80, of Dyersville, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home, prior to services. A Mass of Resurrection will then take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa, at a later date. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Mary Jane was born in Rockwell, Iowa, on November 1, 1938, the daughter of Bernard Joseph and Mary Catherine (McCarthy) Fitzgerald. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Mason City, graduating in 1956. She married Kenneth L. Moss on September 6, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. She moved to Dyersville with her husband in June of 1961, from Iowa City, where her husband graduated from the University of Iowa Law School.
She was family-oriented, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary Jane also thrived working as a legal secretary for a number of years at Moss, Heims and Casey Law Firm. She was a volunteer worker for Mercy Health Center, St. Mary’s Unit (now MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center) Auxiliary Gift Shop and the Dyersville Area Historical Society, and she was a lifelong member of the St. Anne’s Mother’s Club.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; four children, Diane Marie Moss, of Dyersville, Patricia Lynn Moss (Jeff Johnson), of Crystal, Minn., Susan Michelle (William) Sharp, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Brian Kenneth (Heather) Moss, of Apple Valley, Minn.; grandchildren, Briana Marie Moss (friend, Steven Louis Meier), Jesse Tyler Sharp, Jade Alexandra Sharp, Nickolas Kenneth Lenane, Andrew Patrick Lenane, Soren Lee Moss-Johnson, Sophia Grace Moss and Isabella Rose Moss; a sister, Alice (Gary) Ebeling, of Clear Lake, Iowa; brothers-in-law, John (Wanda) Moss and Jerry (Mary) Moss; and sisters-in-law, Dixie Shimak, Marilyn Moss-Taylor, Patricia Moss-Farnan and Kathy (Dan) Moorhead; plus several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Colleen Kay Lenane (formerly married to Patrick Lenane); a brother, Bernard (Doris) Fitzgerald; sisters, Marguerite (William) Maxwell and Genevieve M (Harold) Witt; a brother-in-law, Ray Shimak; and one great-nephew, Robert Francis Tenney.
