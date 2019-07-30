MONONA, Iowa — L’Dean Donald Henkes, 76, of Monona, Iowa, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Erika Kielstrup as the officiant. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.