Joseph B. Behan, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Grace Baptist Church, 3966 Asbury Road.
William B. Boyes, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road
Norman L. Breiner, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. today, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. at Steeple Square.
Ross T. Broderick, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, St. Raphael Cathedral. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Patricia A. Dietz, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Bernard R. Disch, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Raundle R. Ericson, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: Noon until time of services at the funeral chapel.
Joan F. Faherty, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Lanny J. Hostert, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the cemetery chapel.
Gary F. Klocke, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, St. Peter Temple Hill Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Dorothy H. Macke, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Esther B. Mootz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Ilene J. O’Connell, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville.
Rita M. Riniker, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Robert H. Trautsch, Eastman, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Stacey M. Weimer, Galena, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the chapel.
ABOUT OBITUARIES
Longer obituaries are paid for, and information is provided by the family. Death notices are published at no charge.