Lanny J. Hostert, 60, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home.
A small burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, where family and friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the chapel. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that friends and loved ones please make a donation to the memorial fund in Lanny’s name at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Following the service, a small luncheon, open to all, will be held from 12 p.m. (noon) until 4 p.m., located on the lower level of Mason Dixon Saloon, to celebrate Lanny’s life.
Lanny was born on June 21, 1959, to John “Jack” and Lola Hostert in Dubuque. Lanny spent his youth in Dubuque, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He graduated from Hempstead High School in the summer of 1977, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study business. During his time at UW-P, Lanny was actively involved with his fraternity brothers of Phi Sigma Epsilon in philanthropy and university events. Following his college graduation in 1981, Lanny accepted a position at McKesson as a sales executive, where he continued to work for over 20 years. In 1985, he was married to Karen (Pigman) Hostert, and was later blessed with three children, Matt, Lindsay and Michelle.
Throughout his life, Lanny most enjoyed playing golf with a small group of close friends, coaching and attending his children’s sporting events (especially softball and baseball), and making Sunday meals for his family. When he wasn’t on the field or the golf course, Lanny enjoyed constructing intricate models of military airplanes and vintage cars. After completing a model, he would proudly display his work in his home for friends and family to enjoy.
Lanny’s favorite time of the year was the fall, when he could be found with neighborhood friends cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and crossing his fingers for a Green Bay loss. Lanny loved to entertain during football season, and typically welcomed his friends and neighbors during the season with a hug and a huge pot of chili to keep warm. Another one of his favorite pastimes was visiting his father, Jack, on the weekends. Lanny and his family spent countless weekends in Massey Station keeping Jack company, and planning days on the river.
His three children fondly remember his boundless sense of humor and bright bouts of laughter after Lanny told jokes. Matt, Lindsay and Michelle will never forget gathering around the dinner table to enjoy one of Lanny’s delicious Sunday meals and telling stories about their week. Lanny will always be remembered for his colorful sense of humor, always-friendly demeanor towards everyone he met and love for his family.
Lanny leaves behind his three children, Matt Hostert, Lindsay (Hostert) Goedert and Michelle Hostert; two grandchildren, Bennett Hostert and Ryder Goedert; and his wife, Tammy Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jack and Lola Hostert.