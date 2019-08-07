CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — On Friday, August 2, 2019, Robert F. MacFarlane received his angel wings and joined the love of his life, his wife, Joyce, in Heaven. He left this earth peacefully at 2:30 p.m., surrounded by his family, whom he cherished.
His family invites you to join them at his visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm Street in Champaign, with a wake service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Bob’s funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive in Champaign, with Monsignor Stanley Deptula officiating. He will be buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign, alongside his loving wife.
Bob was born in East Dubuque, Ill., on January 23, 1934, to George and Esther MacFarlane, one of seven children. He attended East Dubuque High School, and married his “lady love,” Joyce M. Zillig, on January 21, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They moved to Champaign/Urbana, Ill., after they wed, and raised seven children.
Bob worked at the University of Illinois, and also worked from home tirelessly in the evenings, illustrating books on the side. He retired from the university as a chief engineering draftsman.
Bob was a devout Catholic, and attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign, with his wife. Those who knew Bob would describe him as one of the greatest men they’d ever met — a man who had a kind, caring and gentle soul. He was very outgoing and a gentleman, someone that everyone enjoyed being around, and he always welcomed company into his house. Bob was a family man, who loved his family first and foremost, and cherished every moment with them. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, woodworking, cooking, jogging, attending festivals and Farmers’ Markets, spending time with his family at their cabin, and dancing with his wife.
Bob was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Joyce Zillig MacFarlane; parents, George MacFarlane and Esther (Ziegler) MacFarlane, of Dubuque; two sisters, Esther Dalsing and Joyce Howard; and two brothers, George MacFarlane and David MacFarlane.
He is survived by his seven children, whom he was very proud of, Cheri Duncan (Mark), Lynn Bushman (Mike), Kelli Durdle, Robert MacFarlane Jr. (Joleen), Terri Hovde, Donald MacFarlane (Hollie) and Vonda MacFarlane; along with 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Fluhr (Ken) of East Dubuque; and his brother, Michael MacFarlane (Kathy).
