Stacey M. Weimer

GALENA, Ill. — Stacey Marie Weimer, 36, of Galena, Ill., died unexpectedly on July 5, 2019, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where friends and family may call after 2 p.m. until time of services. Cremation rites will follow services, and burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are pending.
She was born in Hammon, Ind., on February 7, 1983, the daughter of the late James Krotser and Kelly Turchany. Stacey graduated from Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind., with the class of 2001. Following graduation, she became certified in early childhood development. She married Benjamin R. Weimer on September 24, 2015, on a beach in Hawaii. Stacey was very proud of her 15+ years working with children.
She is survived by her husband, Ben; their five-month-old son, Aiden; her mother, Kelly (Shane) Frede; her maternal grandparents, Ed (Marie) Turchany; four brothers, Matthew (Kerri) Halawa, Tony (Stacey) Capizzi, and Samuel and Nicholas Halawa; one sister, Lauren (Dakota) Blount; her in-laws, Michael (Tracy) Milz; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stacey was preceded in death by a brother, James Halawa.
