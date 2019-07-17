POTOSI, Wis. — Jerry E. Udelhofen, 86, of Potosi, Wis., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lancaster Care Center in Lancaster, Wis.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Andrew Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, also at the church, where the parish wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church, prior to services. Burial will follow services at the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wis., is assisting the family.
Jerry was born in rural Cuba City, Wis., on May 30, 1933, the son of Bernard and Anita (McReynolds) Udelhofen. After school, he pursued his life passion of farming, working briefly at the Dubuque Packing Co. before meeting Mary Lou Kieler. They were united in marriage on May 14, 1957. Besides farming, he worked part-time at Kieler’s Store in Dickeyville, Wis.
Jerry was very active and competed in bowling, golfing and horseshoes. His passion for sports carried onto his grandchildren, and he was there to support them at many of their sporting events. When he wasn’t being active, he enjoyed playing cards or the poker machines for “profit,” as he liked to say. His family remembers him as a “wise-cracker” who always enjoyed a good joke. Family time was important to him. Whether it was vacations or hunting, the time spent with family was cherished.
Jerry was a veteran, serving our country in the Army from January 1954 until January 1956. Most of his time spent in the military was served in Japan as a sergeant.
Jerry was survived by his wife, Mary Lou; a daughter, Gina (Mike Wieland) Udelhofen of Potosi; two sons, John (Angie) Udelhofen, of Potosi, and Pat (Wendy) Udelhofen, of Potosi; a sister, Phyllis Genthe, of Cuba City; two brothers, Donnie (Doris) Udelhofen, of Potosi, and Ronnie (Helen) Udelhofen, of Potosi; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Ames and JoAnne Udelhofen; nine grandchildren, Markus (Nakila), Mitch, Nick and Rachel Reuter, Kristen and Andrew Udelhofen, and Alex, Ben and Sam Udelhofen; and three great-grandchildren, Lila, Deacon and Kaleb Reuter; plus many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kay Herbsleb; two brothers, Bob and Jake Udelhofen; two sisters-in-law, Connie and Florence Udelhofen; four brothers-in-law, Jerry Ames, Harold Genthe, Carl Wallig and Ray Herbsleb; and deceased nieces and nephews, Mike and Kyle Udelhofen, and Debbie, Jim, Dennis and Cindy Wallig.
