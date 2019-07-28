Jerry “Jed” J. Stecklein, 63, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jerry was born on July 1, 1956, in Dubuque, son of Leonard and Louise Stecklein. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1974. Jerry married June Maneman on April 23, 1977. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, woodworking, and watching the Atlanta Braves, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Bears. He was a dedicated youth and high school basketball referee that thoroughly enjoyed every second on the court.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, June; his children, Erin (Mark) Hefel, of Dubuque, Amy (Kyle) Phillips, of St. Louis, MO, Adam (Catherine) Stecklein, of Peoria, IL, and Allie Stecklein, of Davenport, IA; his grandchildren, Bailey, Ben and Annie Hefel, Sam and Max Phillips, Finley and Owen Stecklein; his siblings, Theresa Houselog, of Milwaukee WI, Kathy (Morrie) Klocker, of Dubuque, Betty (Norm) Zimmer, of Dubuque, Mary (Jim) Smith, of Columbia MO, Lenny (Diane) Stecklein, of Milwaukee, WI, Denny (Nancy) Stecklein, of Dubuque, and Luann (Dan) Hillary, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Louise Stecklein; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Bernice Maneman; and his brother-in-law, Wayne Houselog.