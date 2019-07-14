GALENA, Ill. — Dennis L. Gotto, 66, of Galena, Ill., and formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
Friends and relatives of Dennis may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a wake service will occur at 3:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa, where services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Dennis was born in Bankston, Iowa, on November 23, 1952, son of Louis F. and Dorothy M. (Schmitt) Gotto. He is a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. On June 14, 1980, he was united in marriage to Donna Schwendinger at St. John the Baptist in Peosta. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2002. He farmed in the rural Galena area, and was also employed at Walmart in Galena.
Dennis enjoyed hunting and gardening, and truly enjoyed his retired life with his grandchildren.
He is survived by four children, Thomas (Israa) Gotto, of Hartland, Wis., Andrew (Alison) Gotto, of Warrensburg, Mo., Rebecca Gotto, of Dubuque, and James Gotto, of Galena; seven grandchildren; and his siblings, Susan (Mark) Zapf, of Farley, Iowa, Mary Ann (Roger) Boge, of Farley, Charles Gotto and David Gotto, both of Epworth, Robert Gotto, of Dubuque, and Gary (Janet) Gotto, of Dyersville, Iowa.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas Gotto; a sister, Mary L. Gotto; and a nephew, Brian Gotto.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.