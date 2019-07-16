JANESVILLE, Wis. — Anna M. Reinsbach, age 103, of Janesville, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.
She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on February 6, 1916, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Neyens) Kintzle. On October 30, 1933, Anna was united in marriage to Mathew J. Reinsbach in Sherril, Iowa, and together they had five children. They moved to Janesville in 1935, and she was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church for many years.
Anna was employed for 23 years at Hufcor before retiring. She was proud to be the fourth sister to make it to the age of 100. Her hobbies included playing cards, bingo, going to the casinos and being able to drive and spend winters in Florida. Her favorite time was spending time with her family and extended friends.
Anna is survived by her children, Joann Mattson, of Florida, Leonard, of Missouri, and Edward (Kathy), of Wisconsin; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two children, Charles Reinsbach and Ruth Ann Schiefelbein; and 10 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will precede services from 10 until 11 a.m., and a luncheon will also be served following services, also at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Anna’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI
608-752-2444