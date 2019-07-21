Jeanne M. Cavanaugh, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Rita J. Lansing, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the pavilion.
Carol M. Maas, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Wallace A. Pensel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 am. Monday, July 22, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, until time of services at the chapel.
ABOUT OBITUARIES
Longer obituaries are paid for; information is provided by the family. Death notices are published at no charge.