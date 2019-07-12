EASTMAN, Wis. — Robert H. Trautsch, 79, of Eastman, Wis., died July 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. today at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Eastman. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. www.garrityfuneralhome.com