KIELER, Wis. — Martin “Babe” F. Kieler, 96, of Kieler, Wis., died July 21, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler. Friends may call from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis.