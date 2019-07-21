Mary Louise Bowden, 90, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Mary Louise was born on a cold day, March 30, 1929, on the Rolli Homestead Farm in Gratiot, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frederick and Catherine (Brannan) Rolli. She was united in marriage to Lawrence A. “Tud” Bowden on March 27, 1947, at St. Rose of Lima Rectory in Cuba City. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2005. Mary Louise retired from Southwest Health Center in Cuba City after 29½ years.
Mary Louise was a Cub Scout den mother and a charter member of Cole Acres Country Club in Cuba City. She loved reading and traveling, especially to the National ABC Bowling Tournament with Tud and other family trips. Mary Louise and Tud enjoyed hosting their annual “Tom and Jerry Party” the Sunday before Christmas. Time spent with her family was treasured. Mary Louise was very tech savvy, keeping in touch with family and friends across the country.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Shirley) Bowden, Platteville, Julie (Dale) Wolf, Whitewater, Tom “Tud” (Linda) Bowden, Platteville, Karen (Dave) Leix, Waukesha, and Joan (Dwayne) Belken, Milly (Steve) Kaiser and Dan (Molly) Bowden, all of Cuba City; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Neil Frederick Rolli.
