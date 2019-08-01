POTOSI, Wis. — George M. “Buck” Capps, age 93, of Potosi, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was born August 19, 1925, in Stahl, Missouri, the son of Alva and Ora (Foster) Capps. Buck went to Thomson Grade School in Putnam County, Missouri, graduated from Unionville High School in Unionville, Missouri, and then went on to technical college in Rolla, Missouri, for two years; where he majored in engineering.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific aboard the USS REGISTOR (APD92) as a gunners’ mate. During his tour of duty, his ship was struck by a kamikaze plane near Okinawa and went on to pick up 13 survivors from the USS INDIANAPOLIS.
Buck married Clara M. Kelly on January 11, 1947, in Novenger, Missouri. Later that year, they moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where Buck was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works as a foreman in the tool grinding department. Before his retirement in 1981, John Deere sent him to France to help establish a tool grinding department in a newly built plant there.
Buck had a friend in the car business in 1960, and he began to sell for Chevrolet, before switching over to Ford and eventually ended up selling for all of the big three. He loved selling cars! Buck sold cars to people all over the U.S.A. — you could travel anywhere, and someone always knew him. He was a NASCAR fan and raced stock cars at the Dubuque and surrounding racetracks in his younger years. Buck liked to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards and traveling; He visited all 50 states and half of Europe. He will long be remembered for always being there to help a person in need or a friend in trouble. Most of his friends have gone before him! But to those that are still here, he would want to thank you for always being there for him.
Buck is survived by his children, Jackie Blindert, Gary (Debra) Capps, and Terry (Stephanie Thornhill) Capps; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Dorothy Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife of 66 years, Clara, Buck was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Capps; a son-in-law, Bernard “Bernie” Blindert; a brother, Richard “Diz” Capps; a sister, Ilene Capps; a brother-in law, Bill Lewis; and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Friends and family may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, where a 3:45 p.m. Parish Scripture Service will be held. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a George M. “Buck” Capps Memorial Fund has been established.
