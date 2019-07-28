Alfred Dugan, Garber, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, Hansel Cemetery, rural Garber. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Galena Elks Lodge.
Patricia A. Iniguez, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Bernard, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Martin F. Kieler, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Julie A. Noble, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Loren Foster American Legion Post, Lamont, Iowa.
Dennis J. Phillips, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral chapel.
Ann L. Smith, Peosta, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert F. Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.