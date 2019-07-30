Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Galena Elks Lodge.
Michael H. Hess, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31,
St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Louis E. Kartman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Michelle L. Lancaster, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Julie A. Noble, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Loren Foster American Legion Post, Lamont, Iowa.
Dennis J. Phillips, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
Evelyn L. Sanderson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Home, Shullsburg, and
after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert F. Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 4 p.m. today at the funeral chapel.