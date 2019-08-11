ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dr. P. John ‘Doc’ Carter passed away on July 3, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family.
John maintained deep roots in his rural Wisconsin childhood hometown, despite living in several different states as an adult. He and his wife made their final move to St. Cloud in 1970, where he taught industrial education, history of technology and aviation at St. Cloud State University for 27 years, including in the Denmark and Alnwick, England, study programs.
John had passions for flying, fishing and baseball, instilled in him as a child. As an adult, he discovered watercolor painting and became prolific, participating in multiple shows around central Minnesota, and selling his artwork. He was also an avid bicyclist, participating in organized rides in the U.S. and overseas.
Survivors include the love of his life, Elaine; his son, Thom; and daughter, Mollie (Kenny Jr.) Janssen; three grandchildren; and his four siblings.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
The family extends special thanks for the care he received from CentraCare providers and at Quiet Oaks Hospice, where some of John’s art was displayed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks, Doctors Without Borders, or Smile Train.