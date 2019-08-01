Sister Marie Patrice O’Donnell, OP, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The remembering service will be there Monday, August 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Sister Marie Patrice taught in parish primary grades at Visitation, Chicago; St. Mary, Champaign; St. Clement, Sheboygan, Wis.; St. Cajetan, Chicago; St. Matthew, Milwaukee; St. Thomas Aquinas, Chickasaw, Ala.; SS. Peter & Paul, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; and St. Cecilia, Omaha. She ministered in support of community life in Omaha and at the Motherhouse, joining the community at St. Dominic Villa in 2016. In 1927, Jeanne Therese Marie O’Donnell was born in Omaha to Patrick and Agnes (Long) O’Donnell.
Surviving are nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.