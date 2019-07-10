Norman L. “Norm” Breiner, 91, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on July 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Norm’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Steeple Square, 101 East 15th Street in Dubuque, with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Family and friends of Norm’s may gather from 1 until 4 p.m. at Steeple Square. A private family burial will take place at Center Grove Cemetery in Dubuque. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Norm’s family.
Norm was born in Dubuque on January 18, 1928, a son to Frank and Cleo (Topp) Breiner. He eventually met his beautiful bride, Donna M. Kenniker, on a blind date, and the two were truly blessed to be able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary together this year. Norm worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 32 years, before finally retiring in 1985.
He enjoyed working and living on the family farm, which now continues on in the fourth generation of his family. Norm was a quiet, honest and devoted family man, who strived daily to be the best man he could be. His soul now rests in the loving peace of his Lord and Savior, and he is thankfully able to once again simply sit and visit with his two sons, Butch and Gary. The world is a lesser place without Norm’s presence, but the memories and impact on the world he leaves behind are surely greater because of him. Well done, thy good and faithful servant.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Norm include his loving wife of 70 years, Donna Breiner, of Dubuque; his two adored daughters, Pam (Frank) Schumacher, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Candy (Bill) Kelly, of Dubuque; his 10 grandchildren; his 17 great-grandchildren; his four great-great-grandchildren; and his adopted sister, Sherrie Snook, of California; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Norm Breiner, Jr. and Gary Breiner; his brother, Gerald Breiner; and his sisters, Millie (Bruce) Randall and Eunice (Robert) Bauer.
Online condolences may be shared with Norm’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com