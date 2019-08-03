Eleanor E. Boll, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Glen F. Bormann, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
George M. Capps, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
John Conway, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wexford, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Raymond DeNeve, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. today, Galena Elks Lodge.
Donna L. Flack, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Community United Church of Christ, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Albert C. Fleming, Edgewood, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Community Room, Edgewood Library.
Wayne A. Green, Freeport, Ill., formerly of Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and after 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Dorothy Johnson, Fennimore, Wis. — Memorial service: 3 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: After 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Julie A. Noble, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Loren Foster American Legion Post, Lamont, Iowa.
Sister Marie Patrice O’Donnell, OP, St. Dominic Villa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Motherhouse.
Henry A. Ollendick, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, 305 W. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Margaret Reisner, Waukon, Iowa, Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Tanya M. Schnuelle, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Elizabeth J. Shifflett, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Celestine A. Sigwarth, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary A. Weidemann, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Ave. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.