LA MOTTE, Iowa — Glen F. Bormann, 83, of LaMotte, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, after a short illness.
A celebration of Glen’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be in the Andrew, IA Cemetery.
Glen was born on August 17, 1935, to Viola and William J. Bormann in Spragueville, Iowa. He attended Richland Township School in LaMotte and then Andrew High School in Andrew, IA. On May 4, 1957, Glen married the love of his life, Norma J. Clark, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Together they built their life on their dairy farm in LaMotte, Iowa. Glen and Norma were named Farmer’s Home Administration Farm Family of the Year in 1973 for Jackson and Dubuque counties. Glen was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Andrew, Iowa. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved the farm and he worked hard every day. Family gatherings and family sports were always a priority.
Glen is survived by his wife, Norma; and their children, Lisa (Tom) Harmon, of Zwingle, IA, Steve (Donna) Bormann, of LaMotte, IA, and Jan (Brian) Gill, of Dubuque, IA. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Busch, Nathan (Tricia) Busch, Alyssa Busch & Josh, Andrea (Jon) Koos, Lucas (Ashley) Bormann, Mitch Gill & Clare, and Josh Gill; seven great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and 6 step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Lois Ann (Jim) Bradley, of LaMotte, IA, Donna (Eldon) Busch, of Dubuque, IA, and Verla Beck, of Maquoketa, IA; and his sisters-in-law, Norla Bormann, of Zwingle, IA, and Wanda Bormann, of LaMotte, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William Bormann and Vernon Bormann, and a son-in-law, Allen Busch.
