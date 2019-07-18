Paul A. Downs, age 59, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2019, at home. He is now more alive than he has ever been.
In celebration of his life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, in “Joy’s Corral” at their home, 2165 Rockdale Road, where there will be a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. To celebrate Paul’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Dubuque Community Church, 3490 Keystone Drive, with Pastors Dennis Schmitt and Steve Downs officiating. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Balltown, Iowa, at a later date.
Paul was born in Dubuque on October 1, 1959, son of William and Ruth E. (Hamiel) Downs. He was raised on the family farm near Balltown, and attended Sageville School, Jefferson Junior High and graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1977. Paul worked on the farm until he married the love of his life, Renee T. Scherf, on June 30, 1984, on Echo Mountain, at the farm.
Upon moving to Dubuque, Paul and some friends opened The Narrow Gate at 1654 Central Avenue. It offered the Dubuque community a relaxed atmosphere with coffee, music and Christian fellowship. Paul’s talents and interests were diverse. He and Renee opened Mississippi Fats Ice Cream Shop and a couple other short-term restaurants.
Paul was a furniture restorer and antique shop owner, and later began 17th Street Pawn, which they ran for over 25 years.
He enjoyed old cars, antiquated machinery, guns, “garage saling” and movies. Paul delighted in spending time outdoors riding horses, fishing or mushroom hunting. He was a trivia buff, storyteller and a prodigious reader. Paul was a very talented writer, who would often exercise his poetic license to the fullest. For many years, he was known as the “muffin man,” as he flaunted his culinary proclivities.
Most of all, Paul was a very soft-hearted and selfless man, who loved people. He and Renee would regularly offer food and shelter to those who needed it. Paul left a legacy of giving to all who knew him.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his wife, Renee Downs, of Dubuque; his children, Daniel (Miranda) Downs, of Dubuque, Tommy Downs, of Dubuque, Harmony (Reece) Morgan, of Balltown, Bonnie Downs, of Dubuque, Joy (Jake) Hopper, of Balltown, Willie Downs, of Dubuque, Gracie Downs, of Dubuque, Faith Downs, of Dubuque, and Andrew Downs, of Dubuque; his granddaughter, Hope Morgan; his father, Bill Downs, of Dubuque; and his brother, Steve (Debbie) Downs, of Spokane, Wash.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Downs; and his daughter, Melody Downs.
