Tyler Steven Ingles LuGrain, 28, of Dubuque, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with Peter Snieg officiating.
Tyler was born in Iowa City on July 17, 1990, the son of Donna Ingles. He attended Senior High School and worked in the restaurant business as a cook. He was lastly working at Old Chicago in Dubuque.
Tyler’s daughter, Brooke, was his whole heart. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Tyler was a dedicated gamer and streamer of video games, who had many followers all over the world. He loved his co-workers in the restaurant business, many of whom became his close friends.
Tyler enjoyed spending the majority of his time with his daughter, family and friends, always joking, smiling and filling a room with love and laughter. He was ready for that ice-cold beer and a good time. Lastly, Tyler had such a beautiful soul, one you couldn’t come across too often. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Ingles; his parents, Donna and Darb Blackburn; his sister, Carrie (Zac) Colson; brothers, Anthony (Alecia Konrardy) LuGrain, Ben Blackburn and Keegan Blackburn; nieces, Henlei LuGrain and Ariel Castillo; his grandparents, Dave and Fran Blackburn; and special friends, Brittany Durey Weber and Adriana Castillo; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who were considered family to him.
Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Louise Ingles; and his uncle, Kenneth Ray Ingles.
In lieu of flowers, a Tyler Ingles LuGrain memorial fund will be established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank their family, friends and Leonard Funeral Home, along with Dubuque Police and first responders for all their love, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.