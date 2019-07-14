BAGLEY, Wis. — William E. “Bill” Martin, 88, of Bagley, Wis., died July 12, 2019.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in Bloomington, Wis., where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
An additional one-hour visitation will precede services on Thursday. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Patch Grove, Wis. Military honors will be accorded.
Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., is assisting the family.