PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Roberta J. “Bobbi” Edwards, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on her 59th birthday, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Platteville, where friends may call from noon until time of services. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.
Bobbi is survived by her mother, Verna (Warren) Strandlund; a brother, Ken Edwards; nephew and niece, Cody (Rachel) Edwards and Sam Edwards; and her puppy great-nephew, Vinny.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.
To honor Bobbi’s love of education and giving, the family requests, instead of plants and flowers, donations of backpacks and other school supplies. These items may be dropped off at the funeral home, 1245 N. Water St., prior to Saturday, or brought to the church on Saturday morning.
