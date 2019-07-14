Elizabeth A. “Kit” Kurt, 88, of Dubuque, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a memorial service will occur at 6 p.m. A private burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Garryowen cemetery at a later date.
Elizabeth, “Kit”, was born July 1, 1931, in Jackson County, IA, the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Small) Dunne. She married Charles Kurt on April 8, 1958, at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek.
Kit attended St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque and received her nursing degree from St. Luke’s Hospital of Nursing in 1957. She worked for Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque and also did in-home care for many years. Kit retired in 1999.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; her sister, Rita Gavin, of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Jerry; four brothers, Tom Jr., Leo, Raymond and Jack; her sister, Lucille; and two sisters in infancy.
Memorials in Kit’s name may be left to Hospice of Dubuque or the Heart Association.