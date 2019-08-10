PEOSTA, Iowa — Marcella I. “Peg” Hannig, 85, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019.
Friends may visit from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, beginning with a wake service at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church New Melleray, where friends may also gather from 9 a.m. until time of services. Fr. Rodney Allers will be presiding. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Peg, the daughter of Cornelius and Emma (Bergfeld) Koch, was born on December 13, 1933, in their farm home near Bernard, Iowa. In May 1955, Peg married Robert Hannig of Dubuque. Together, they built their house, and started a family with three sons and close lifelong friends, over their marriage of 57 years.
Peg became a full-time homemaker, the matriarch of an otherwise all-guy household. She could often be found working with her hands, creating craft items or working in their flower or vegetable gardens. She enjoyed spending time outdoors picnicking, camping and fishing with the family.
Woven through all these activities was her devotion to faith, family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Forest, of Clearwater Fla.; her three sons, Richard Hannig, of Dubuque, Ronald Hannig, of Stillwater, Minn., and Robert (Sandi) Hannig, of Garland, Texas; three grandchildren, Colin, Ryan and Sophia Hannig, all of Stillwater; and many nieces and nephews.
Peg was preceded in death her parents, Cornelius and Emma; her husband, Robert; and four sisters, Ardella (Stainer), Ann (Lampe), Kaye (Kane) and Helen (McClain).
The family wishes to thank the staff of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Grand River Medical, Dubuque Orthopedic Surgeons, Luther Manner Grand Meadows and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care and kindness.