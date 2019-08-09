PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Mary E. McGuire, age 68, of Platteville, WI, formerly of rural Darlington, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Edenbrook in Platteville.
Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church a Branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
She was very proud of her 20+ years at Lands End, 10+ years as a Coordinator of Religious Education (CRE) for Belmont, Truman and Calamine Catholic Parishes plus teaching home economics at Shullsburg High School. When she wasn’t enjoying a trip across country camping or just seeing new places, she spent time with family and friends from the Calamine neighborhood or the ones she met over the years.
Mary is survived by her brother, Tom (Jean) McGuire, of Mineral Point, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ronald and Robert McGuire.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mary’s name.
The family wishes to thank all the people at the Lafayette Manor and Edenbrook in Platteville for making a home for her over the last 12 years after she was unable to live at her Calamine home.