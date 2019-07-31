Jerome J. Steffen Sr., 95, of Peosta, IA, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Holy Family Church, Peosta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Peosta. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1st, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, where there will be a wake service at 2:45 p.m.
Jerome worked at Farley & Loescher Co, Caradco and lastly Flexsteel Industries, retiring after 20+ years of service. He was a proud member of Local 1861 Steel Works Union. He was born on June 11, 1924, in Luxemburg, IA, the son of Clem and Catherine (Greiner) Steffen. He married Lorraine Brummer on June 16, 1948, at Holy Family Church, Peosta. They celebrated 56 years of marriage. She preceded him in death. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Peosta. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who took pride in his family members. He enjoyed traveling and cheering for the Hawkeyes and watching the Cubs. His hobbies were fishing and playing euchre with his brothers and friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Kay Oberhoffer, Sharon Frommelt, both of Dubuque, and Nancy (Mike) Felton, of Monticello; sons, Jerry (Marge) Steffen Jr. and Charles (Nancy) Steffen, both of Dubuque; grandchildren, Matthew (Beth) Oberhoffer, Michelle (Paul) Munya, David (Ashley) Frommelt, Robin Uzel, Mike (Samantha) Felton, Erica (Anthony) Reiss, Dawson and Ellyn Felton, Dan, Nick (Katie) and Tony Steffen, David (Jessica) Steffen and Michael (Jessica) Steffen; and 20 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Steffen; sons-in-law Kent Frommelt and Michael Oberhoffer; sister Lorraine and Marce Heisler; brothers and sisters-in-law Edward, Sylvester and Marie, Reynold and Frances, Francis, Gerald and Viola, and Andrew and Eileen Steffen.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff of Luther Manor Community and Hospice of Dubuque for all their tender loving care of Jerome.