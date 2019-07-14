Dale P. Repass, 70, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Friends may greet the family from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque, where Memorial Services will be held at 5 p.m. Egelhof Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Dale was born on September 3, 1948, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Don and Ruth (Sutherland) Repass. He earned his B.A. from Wartburg College in 1970 and his J.D. with Honors from Drake University Law School in 1974.
Dale devoted over 40 years of experience to the financial services industry, having been involved in all phases of banking and trust services. He served in many positions, including senior lender, trust department manager, and President/CEO/Chairman of two Mercantile banks (now US Bank) located in Clinton and Dubuque.
In 2001, Dale co-founded First Community Trust, N.A., where he served as chairman and CEO for 14 years. He was involved in a number of civic and charitable organizations. He served as a Commissioner on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, as well as serving on the boards of Iowa Women Lead Change (IWLC), First Community Trust, N.A., The Finley Hospital, Dubuque VNA and the Dubuque Regional Humane Society. He was also a member of the Bar Associations of Iowa, Dubuque County, and the American Bar Association.
Dale married his college sweetheart, Diane Rose Schalkhauser, on June 5, 1970, in Waterloo, and their wedding was officiated by Diane’s father, Rev. Erhard “Rusty” Schalkhauser. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, golfing, and playing cards (with varying results in the last three categories!) Dale made sure to spend time every day playing with the beloved family Goldendoodle, Cricket.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Diane, of Asbury; two wonderful children, David (Teresa) Repass, of Maryland, and Julie Repass, of Paris, France; two step-grandchildren, Susana (David) Zaka and Alex Vazquez, both of Maryland; two sisters, Judy Smith (Dick), of Fairfield, IA, and Camille Power (Ed), of West Des Moines, IA; his brother-in-law, Jim (Joni) Schalkhauser, of Lansing, MI; and his sister-in-law, Linda (Dick) Anderson, of Traverse City, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale’s family extends a special thank you to the staff at UW Madison Hospitals for their care of Dale.
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., Dubuque, IA, 52001, St. Stephen’s Food Pantry, 3145 Cedar Crest Ridge, Dubuque, IA 52003, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com