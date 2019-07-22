Charles H. Altepeter, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Mary L. Bowden, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jeanne M. Cavanaugh, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Laurence H. Chandler, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Mark A. French, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, and noon Saturday until time of services at the church.
Rita J. Lansing, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. today, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the pavilion.
Carol M. Maas, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Wallace A. Pensel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, at the church.
M. Madelyn Tranel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, until time of services at the chapel.
Rodney M. Williams, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 5 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.