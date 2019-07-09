PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Joan F. Faherty, 83, of Platteville, Wis., died on Friday, June 28, 2019.
A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Deacon Bill Bussan will celebrate. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Ralph and Joan Faherty Family Community Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.melbyfh.com.
Joan is survived by her four children, Kate (Jeff) Beals, Ed (Krista) Faherty, Greg (Zelda) Faherty and Mary (Derek) Barnwell; 13 grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Cole, Heather (Jesse) Elliott, Amber Faherty, Leah Faherty, Kristi (John) Schoen, Dean Loeffelholz, Katie Loeffelholz, Ruby Loeffelholz, Rusty (Danielle) Lynch, Jasmine (Matt) Leque, Emma Warner, Holten Barnwell and Alex Barnwell; seven great-grandchildren, Brock and Branden Lynch, Brantley and Avery Leque, and Austin, Kiley and Annabelle Elliott (with one more due in August); a sister-in-law, Rosie Laufenberg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; her sister, Katie Pierick; and brother, Donnie Nechvatal.