GALENA, Ill. — Terry L. White 66, of Galena, IL, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 2 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. He was born February 6, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Russell and Mildred (Wickler) White. Terry graduated from Galena High School. He was united in marriage to Judith White on April 22, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, and she survives. Terry worked for the railroad and retired with Canadian National CN. He loved his toys, including his Harley and 76 Chevelle. Terry’s favorite pastime was hot beef lunch dates with his buddy Clyde Hefel. He really enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Terry loved dressing as Santa for the holidays and bringing Christmas cheer to all the children he could. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons, Robbie (Diane), Cory (Sherry), and Jeremy (Teresa); twelve grandchildren, Amber White, Devon Foley, Katie White, Justin White, Jamie White, Nathaniel White, Hailie White, Ella White, Krystal Cantu, Mike Brodrecht, Kirk Brodrecht and Nate Brodrecht; his siblings, Clinton (Elaine) White, Jerry (Cookie) White, Kate (Dick Kramer) White and Linda Van Gordon; and his many nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom White; sister-in-law, Sandra White; brother in-law, Wayne Van Gordon; and nephew Tylor White-Richardson.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.