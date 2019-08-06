Kathryn “Kay” Wordehoff, 98, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Sunset Park Place.
Friends may greet the family from 12 p.m. (noon) until the 3 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, August 7, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. Interment will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Kathryn was born April 29, 1921, on the family farm in Dubuque, the daughter of Raymond and Ursula (Gottschalk) Jecklin. She was educated at Riverside School, a one-room schoolhouse, and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1939. During her senior year, she met Merle Wordehoff in Business English Class, and they later married on June 8, 1943, at Immanuel Church of Christ. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2004. Kathryn was employed over the years at Farley & Loetscher, Caradco, Stampfer’s and Roshek’s. She was a fantastic bowler and golfer, who always stayed active, mowing the lawn into her late 70’s. Fishing, camping, and vacationing at lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota were special times for her. She loved the White Sox, and hated the Cubs. Kathryn also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and playing euchre. She loved to bake and cook-including wild game! She loved babysitting the grandkids and was known to spoil them just a little.
Kathryn is survived by two sons, David (Carol) Wordehoff, of Guttenberg, and Steve (JoAnn) Wordehoff, of Asbury; three grandchildren, Laurie (Jeremy) Hansel, of Waverly, IA, Joe Wordehoff, of Dubuque, and Pamela (Dr. Nick) Hartl, of Kearney, NE.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Charlotte DeArco and Vi (Robert) Cooper; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Memorials may be made to the Kathryn Wordehoff Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff at Sunset Park Place for their care of Kathryn.
