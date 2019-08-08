BERNARD, Iowa — Evelyn D. Mathews, 83, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on August 5, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade with family at her side.
Per Evelyn’s request there will be no public visitation or service. Private family burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. The family request no flowers.
Evelyn was born on August 14, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Bernice and Harold Parkinson. She married Phillip Mathews in September of 1972. This September, they would have been married 47 years. Evelyn sold Avon for 30 years and enjoyed visiting with her customers. She bowled in a league well into her 70s and never could pass up a word search puzzle. Her favorite thing was to go somewhere with Phil.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Phil; five children: Beverlie (Mark) Ernzen, Gwendolyn (Mark) Griswold, Dennis (Julie) Enloe, Theresa (Cary) Brock and Johanna (Dan) Creger. Her grandchildren left to cherish her memory are: Candice (Scott) Chaloupka, Tracie (Ken) Fonck, Phillip (April) Kelley, Tabitha (Larry) Scott, Tiffani (Trevor) McArthur, Brittany Kress, Cody (Hannah) Whardle, Nissa Enloe, Karissa (Nick) Enloe, and Tala, Angie (Aaron) Schwenker, Andrina (Chris) Timmons, Chuck (Alicia) Brock, and Carl (Sara) Brock. Evelyn was also blessed with many wonderful great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Shady Rest Care Center for the love and care they gave to the “Sassy One.” The stories they shared at the end will never be forgotten. Thank you, as well, to Hospice of Dubuque. They helped Evelyn die with dignity and comfort.