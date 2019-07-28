ASBURY, Iowa — John William Goffinet, age 74, Asbury, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
John was born April 12, 1945, in Shullsburg WI, the son of John Wilson and Margaret Hannah (McAuliffe) Goffinet. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1963 and attended vocational school in Madison, WI.
John married Patricia Olson on November 14, 1964, and they had five children together. He later married Joyce Lucas July 22, 1994, in Dubuque, IA.
John worked as a Quality Engineer at John Deere in Dubuque and worked from 1964 until his retirement in 2000.
He was active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles for over 37 years in both Dubuque and Monticello, IA. In Dubuque, he was club secretary for 16 years. In Monticello he was Chaplain in 2006, President in 2007, and has been the Auditor from 2009-present. He also was the State President in 2008-2009.
John was an avid golfer even after being struck by lightning, until MSA (Parkinson’s disease) set in. He loved the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, ISU Cyclones and NASCAR. He enjoyed vacations and wintering in TX, AZ & FL. He had a soft spot for casinos and there is a certain slot machine that will get a lot less action.
He is survived by his children, Kelly (Mike) Dickson, Marco Island, FL, Mark (Marcia) Goffinet, Ankeny, IA, Master Sergeant David Goffinet USAF, Retired, Surprise, AZ, Tom (Sara) Goffinet, Dubuque, IA, Korrinna (Scott) Glass, Cherry Valley, IL; special friends, Pat (Paul) Luna, Canton IL; honorary daughter, Donna (Mihalakis) Moore, Dubuque; stepdaughters, Lisa (Robert) McGhee and Dawn Clemens; grandchildren, Allison (Mike) McGuire, Collin (Siobhan) Dickson, Mason and McKenna Goffinet, Janelle (Jake) Diehl, Jackson (Katelyn Fraley) Goffinet, William and Cole Glass; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Alena Diehl, and Finn and Graham McGuire; step-grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Fudge, Robbie McGhee, Michael Tigges, and Tanner Clemens.
He is also survived by his siblings: a sister, Patricia Fitzpatrick; and brothers, Ron (Jane) Goffinet, Mike (Sandy) Goffinet and Bob (Jill) Goffinet.
John was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; parents, Wilson and Margaret; brothers, Gerald and Don Goffinet; sister, Emelda Strong; brothers-in-law, Russ Fitzpatrick and Vern Strong; and sister-in-law, Ruth Goffinet.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the John W. Goffinet Memorial Fund, and will be distributed to his favorite charities.
Thank you to Kim, Katherine and Amber for the excellent care given for his LSVTBIG therapy at Medical Associates. It gave him hope and he always looked forward to his sessions.