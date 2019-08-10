Mark W. Bader, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Platteville Free Methodist Church Sonshine Center, 350 E. Furnace St., Platteville, Wis.
Randall F. Brehm, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Bries, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, Garnavillo, Iowa.
Mildred A. Conzett, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St.
Daniel G. De La Cruz, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: After 12 p.m. (noon) at the funeral home.
Raymond DeNeve, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Albert C. Fleming, Edgewood, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Community Room, Edgewood Library.
Ronald K. Glasbrenner, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Sister Dolores Grasse, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
James Hanson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Mary E. McGuire, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Erickson Funeral Home, 508 Main St., Darlington, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Helen M. Singsank, Dubuque — Services: 9:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa. Visitation: 8 to 9 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home 750 12th Ave., Dyersville.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Terry L. White, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel. Visitation: After 2 p.m. at the funeral chapel.