Daniel Robert Even, age 76, of Dubuque, beloved son of Buck and Eileen Even, passed from this mortal realm on August 3, 2019, leaving behind thousands of baseball cards and old newspapers.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, in Dubuque. The Mass of Christian Burial for Dan will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phillip Gibbs as the celebrant. Private burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The family encourages you to dress down and wear your favorite team’s sporting attire. No ties allowed.
Dan began his journalism career as a sports stringer when he was 16 years old at the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Wahlert High School and went on to graduate from Loras College in 1965. In 1970, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where he began his lifelong career with The Associated Press. He began as a Sports Editor and in 1973 was named News Editor. Dan had his first taste of crawfish when he moved his family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1977, where he was the Capital Correspondent. He never did learn how to peel and eat crawfish; maybe that’s why he was transferred to Jackson, Mississippi, in 1984, and continued his role as the Capitol Correspondent. His crawfish skills still lacking, he was named the Bureau Chief of the Albuquerque, New Mexico, Associated Press office, and despite no corn fields, he and his family lived at the base of Sandia Mountains until he left on medical leave. From then on, he called Phoenix, AZ, and Dubuque, IA, home.
The Iowa native leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Janice Kerper Even; as well as his four daughters, Kathy Even, Julie Clancy, Terri O’Brien and Carrie Lynne Habel. Dan taught them all everything there was to know about sports. Dan coached all 4 of his daughters in various sports, but his passion was always baseball, and he spent many a vacation taking his girls to different Major League Baseball stadiums, teaching them the appreciation of AM Radio on those long road trips. Who knew you could listen to an entire baseball game on the radio, static and all? Dan’s love of baseball turned into a family business, Princess Sports Cards, named after his daughters. Before his girls could read or write, they knew how to sort baseball cards and score a Major League Baseball game. He was most proud that he taught his daughters the love of America’s favorite pastime and to never swing at the first pitch — wait for a strike, he would say. His sons-in-law, Danny Clancy, David O’Brien and Todd Habel, will be eternally grateful! He also leaves behind his big brother Rick and wife Debbie, and his youngest sister Jane.
Dan, a.k.a., Pop Pop, leaves behind his 13 beloved grandchildren, who he affectionately referred to as his “pals,” and 4 great-grandchildren. They will forever miss their trips to the library, playing Uno and Sorry but will especially miss their visits about “The Pond of Life” and his attempts to teach them patience while fishing.
Dan, who couldn’t give a damn about most material things and had zero working knowledge of the Kardashians, took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was his: plain pocketed T-shirt designed by the fashion mogul “K-Mark”, most likely a blue light special, his “jorts”, a.k.a., jean shorts, which he would relish knowing they are back in style, white ankle socks, worn out untied boat shoes, all perfectly paired with a St. Louis Cardinal baseball cap. Dan had a life-long affair with horses and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. He would tell us he was “at the office” but we all knew that was code for being at the nearest track. You must love a man who taught his girls how to handicap a horse race, and more importantly, to save your losing tickets from the ponies because it was a tax write off. Dan had a love/hate relationship with tennis. I am sure if you visit the Millcreek clubhouse in Jackson, MS, you will find remnants of broken tennis rackets scattered about and hanging from the trees. Dan will be having a reunion with his parents, Buck and Eileen, and his sister, Nancy. Finally, the foursome needed for a good game of Euchre! We are certain they will have a tall glass of milk with ice in it waiting for him, or better yet, a pilsner of cold, dark beer and all the Dr. Pepper he can drink. Dan leaves behind a hell of a lot of stuff his family doesn’t know what to do with, so if you are looking for an old RC Cola can with baseball stats, some really hard pink stick gum and lord knows how many books, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch with the family. Tomorrow will be fine.
A memorial has been established for a Latin American History Major scholarship fund at Loras College.
A special thank you from the family to Dr. Ramabadran, Msgr. James Barta, Dr. Ringold and the staff at Tri-State Dialysis, Hospice of Dubuque, and Mary O’Connell.
