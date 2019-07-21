Shirley Mae Henshaw, 91, of Alexandria, Minn., formerly of Park Rapids, Minn., and Oelwein, Iowa, peacefully passed into eternal life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, Minn., with her loved ones at her side.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Bonnie (Jerry) Spiegel, of Peosta, Iowa, Rick (Alice) Henshaw, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Betty Henshaw, and Jane (Kevin) Richmond, all of Alexandria, Minn.; son-in-law, Andrew Knudson, Park Rapids, Minn.; 11 dearly loved grandchildren, 21 precious great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and one precious great-great-grandson; two brothers: John (Nancy) Gaul, of Independence, Iowa, and Joe Gaul, of Kansas City, Mo.; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2018; her daughter, Mary Knudson in 2004; three sisters, Audrey, Delores and Helen; and two brothers, Don and Jim.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, with Father Thomas Friedl officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will be made in the St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery. Following the service, a luncheon will be hosted by the church family for all. To read the full obituary or to leave online condolences please visit www.jonespearson.com.