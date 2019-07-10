Lenora L. “Blondie” (Ehlers) Krieg, 83, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Blondie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Blondie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kristian Kincaid officiating. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery.
Blondie was born in Altenburg, Mo., on September 8, 1935, daughter of Arthur and Lily (Fritsche) Ehlers. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Krieg, on August 13, 1960, in Perryville, Mo., and they were blessed with four children and 54 wonderful years together, before Ken was called home ahead of her on May 26, 2015.
Blondie was a hard worker who not only took meticulous care of her family and home, but put her attention to detail to good use as an inspector at the shoe factory in Perryville.
She loved caring for children, and also babysat at home for several years. Blondie was a whiz in the kitchen, always busy, whether it was baking something delicious or canning some fresh produce. She was a talented woman who was well-known for the beautiful Christmas ornaments she created and shared with family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with Ken, and the two took several bus trips throughout the years, as well as some grand adventures overseas.
We are deeply saddened at losing our beautiful, wonderful, soft-spoken mom, grandma and sister, but take some comfort in knowing she is now reunited with her beloved husband in Heaven for all eternity.
Those left to cherish Blondie’s memory include her four children, Mark (Lisa) Krieg, Donald (Barb) Krieg and Sharon Krieg, all of Dubuque, and Gary (Jennifer) Krieg, of St. Catherine, Iowa; her seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Heidi, Courtney, Kyle, Allison, Amber and Garret Krieg; her siblings, Ruth (Royal) Petzoldt and Arlene Pfeiffer, both of Perryville, Lily “Cookie” (Dan) Gholston, of Denton, Texas, Johnny (Bonnie) Ehlers, of Perryville, and Orville (Linda) Ehlers, of Fruitland, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Ehlers, of Perryville.
Blondie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Kenneth Krieg; a sister, Margaret Ehlers (in infancy); a brother, Leonard Ehlers; a sister-in-law, Sandy Ehlers; and two brothers-in-law, Milton Pohlman and Russell Pfeiffer.
Blondie’s family would like to thank Pastor Kincaid for his care and support throughout the years, as well as the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque. We truly appreciate all that you have done for us.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
