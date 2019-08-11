CASCADE, Iowa — Charles J. Althoff, 86, of Cascade, Iowa, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque, beginning with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, with Fr. Greg Bahl officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors by American Legion Post #6.
He was born in Cascade on May 10, 1933, the son of Frank and Vivian (Laban) Althoff. He married Geraldine (Casel) on August 24, 1957, at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek, Iowa.
Charles worked at John Deere in Dubuque repairing tractors, and also farmed. He was an Army veteran, serving our country during the Korean conflict. Charles was a member of American Legion #528 and the Farm Bureau.
Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Geri, watching westerns on TV, antique tractors, going to the Amanas for lunch and spending Christmas with his family (he was always the first one ready to open presents). Charles was a kind, considerate and generous man, who maintained a positive attitude throughout his life. His smile and his strength will continue to have an influence on all of us.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Geraldine; three children, Steve Althoff, Theresa (Dennis) Balk and Mike (Kathy) Althoff; five grandchildren, Matthew (Morgan) Balk, Courtney Althoff, Rachel Balk, Caitlyn (Nick) Miller and Abigail Balk; two great-grandchildren, Forrest Charles Balk and Charlie Marie Miller; his two sisters, Geraldine (Frank) Kintzle and Kathy (Jack) Graham; brothers-in-law, Robert Kirsch and Ronald Dzaboff; and a sister-in-law, Marge Althoff.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julie Ann Althoff, in 1959; his siblings, Virginia Dzaboff, Elaine Kirsch, Edwin Althoff and Clarence Althoff; a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Althoff; and a nephew, Ted Althoff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Charles’ family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate, Dr. Jennifer Schope and the nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, for their loving, compassionate and professional care.