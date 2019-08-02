EPWORTH, Iowa — Eleanor E. “Ellie” Boll, 74, of Epworth, Iowa, formerly of Centralia, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home in Epworth, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Eleanor may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Peosta, Iowa. Services for Eleanor will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, IA.
Eleanor was born June 12, 1945, in Beloit, Wisconsin, daughter of Bernard and Bernice (Lovell) Baker. She was raised and educated in West Salem, WI. She was the youngest of ten children. On November 9, 1979, she was united in marriage to Richard Boll in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Boll of Epworth, IA; three sons, David (Donna) Digman, of Richland, MO, Joseph (Kristie) Boll, of Bettendorf, IA and William (Katherine) Boll, of Joliet, IL; a daughter, Denise Moon, of Albuquerque, NM; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; one brother, Phillip Baker, of Nebraska; a brother-in-law, Donald Schwartzhoff, of Waukon, IA ; three sisters-in-law, Debbie (Roger) Wernimont, of Peosta, IA, Donna Augustin (Tom Riniker) and Penny (Dave Hayes) Koehler, both of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; and a brother-in-law.
A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Betsy, Edna, and Julie for taking good care of Ellie in her final days. Also thank you to Bonnie Hancock, who retired from Hospice, for her help during this process.
