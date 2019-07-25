Bonnie D. Smith, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, at home, with family by her side.
Family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. To honor Bonnie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Karla Wildberger officiating. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Bonnie was born in Rockford, Ill., on January 2, 1929, the eldest daughter of Arnold and Elsie (Gronau) Beresford. She lived most of her life in Dubuque, and attended Senior High School. She was proud to have received her GED later in life, at the age of 53.
Bonnie held several jobs in her lifetime, including stints at Stanley Home Products, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Betty Jane Candies. Her favorite “job” was singing with the band on weekends alongside a red-headed guitar player with the smooth voice.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joe “Red” Smith, on March 17, 1962, and they were blessed with 55 wonderful years together, before he preceded her in death on December 4, 2017.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. She loved her family fiercely and worked hard all her life to provide for them. She enjoyed music, fishing, playing cards, watching baseball and basketball games, baking (especially banana cream pie), playing the slot machines and of course ... shopping. She never missed a garage sale sign or a great deal!
Those left to cherish Bonnie’s memory include her three children, Joe Smith, of Nashville, Tenn., Karen (Roy) Mullins, of Smyrna, Tenn., and Randy (Lisa) Smith, of Dubuque; her three grandchildren, Randi (Kalen) Bales, Joey (Kali Martinez) Smith and Matthew Mullins; two step-grandchildren, Leah Tam-Mullins and Clifford Mullins; her seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, Owen, Hatten, Eowyn, Violet and Kamden; her sister, Carol (Charles) Miehe, of Belmont, Wis.; many nieces and nephews; and a very special longtime “bestie,” MaryAnne Klein.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Red; brothers, Dale Beresford, Donald Beresford, Kenneth Beresford and Wayne Beresford; and a sister, Janet Kohl.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Hospice of Dubuque for their love, care and support of Bonnie in her final days.